Forum: Improve rest area around old Bukit Timah station

The old Bukit Timah Railway Station is a favourite spot for users along the west and central stretches of the Rail Corridor.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has preserved the rustic charm and history of the station by converting it into a nice rest area with a cafe.

But what is lacking is shaded and comfortable public seating at the old station master's residence near the cafe.

Currently, there is only a concrete bench facing the old station, which can be hot and not conducive to resting and chatting with friends.

Perhaps NParks could obtain some repurposed MRT train seats and handle bars and install them near shaded spots along the stretch. This would be in keeping with the spirit of rail transport.

Also lacking are public toilet and washing facilities, and one has to patronise the cafe to use its facilities.

Frankie Lim Choo Beng