Forum: Improve new cards instead of prolonging use of older cards

I am disappointed with the Land Transport Authority’s decision to delay replacing older fare cards with SimplyGo cards.

The key issue is that SimplyGo does not show fare deductions and card balances at fare gates and bus card readers.

Instead of spending $40 million to prolong the old system, these resources could have been better used to introduce real-time displays for commuters’ convenience and transparency.

The goal should be to offer a seamless and user-friendly public transportation experience, and this can be achieved by focusing on the necessary improvements within the system.

Chia Choon Leng