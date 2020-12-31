Forum: Improve grocery shopping with unit pricing labels

Grocery shopping in Singapore can be improved by implementing unit price information within store labels.

Often we are presented with many brands and package sizes for a single product in a supermarket aisle. In such situations, we tend to rely on other visual cues, such as packaging and overall size, to determine exact value.

Customers can calculate the price per unit, but this is not an ideal experience and does not make things easy for families seeking value on each grocery run.

Unit pricing labels serve a compelling consumer benefit by clearly indicating which among competing products cost, for example, the least per kilogram.

An Australian study in 2016 found that shoppers saved as much as 18 per cent on their grocery trips following the implementation of such labels.

As groceries are essential items and supermarkets provide essential services, introducing unit pricing labels is a socially responsible initiative that will benefit all, especially the neediest of households.

Apps such as Price Kaki exist to help find the cheapest options for a given brand and packaging size across different supermarkets in a user's vicinity.

However, this is not as intuitive an experience as having a label indicate the price per quantity next to the product in question.

As the largest supermarket chain in Singapore, FairPrice could take the lead in providing such information, while the Consumers Association of Singapore could embark on an education campaign to share the usefulness of this information with the public.

Joseph Tng Jia Hao