Forum: Improve availability EV charging points in condos

I welcome the news that more electric vehicle (EV) charging points are now available in Punggol where I live (More EV charging points rolled out in the north, north-east, Oct 30).

My family recently decided to switch to an EV and we started sourcing for charging points about two months ago.

There are a number of charging points in the carpark of our condominium, Watertown, but none of them is available for use.

We wrote to the condo management and visited its office to inquire, but did not get a conclusive reply. About a week ago, a notice reading “Not in use” was put up beside the charging points.

As a result, we have had to charge our EV in nearby HDB carparks.

I wonder how many more such “white elephants” exist in other private estates, and hope that the situation improves soon.

Fighting climate change should not be the sole responsibility of the Government. The provision of convenient charging points should be more widespread to encourage more to adopt EVs.

Yeo Wee Ping