Forum: Improve accuracy of timings for buses on MyTransport app

Like many commuters, I use the MyTransport app to plan trips, and I would commend the app as it can potentially help commuters to plan trips and eliminate waiting time.

However, the timings shown in the MyTransport app fluctuate wildly and are inaccurate at times, causing frustration for commuters who end up wasting time waiting for buses.

The feedback I received from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is that the bus-arrival prediction times are based on a combination of scheduled bus departure times provided by the bus operator and real-time bus information.

The system assumes that a bus will depart at the time specified in the schedule by the bus operator.

I urge LTA to review the MyTransport app to eliminate the inaccuracies and its dependency on scheduled bus departure times.

Ang Bock Leng