Forum: Improve accuracy of timings for buses on MyTransport app

Updated
35 sec ago
Published
56 sec ago

Like many commuters, I use the MyTransport app to plan trips, and I would commend the app as it can potentially help commuters to plan trips and eliminate waiting time.

However, the timings shown in the MyTransport app fluctuate wildly and are inaccurate at times, causing frustration for commuters who end up wasting time waiting for buses. 

The feedback I received from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) is that the bus-arrival prediction times are based on a combination of scheduled bus departure times provided by the bus operator and real-time bus information.

The system assumes that a bus will depart at the time specified in the schedule by the bus operator. 

I urge LTA to review the MyTransport app to eliminate the inaccuracies and its dependency on scheduled bus departure times. 

Ang Bock Leng

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top