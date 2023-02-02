Forum: Impressive service by restaurant crew

Many of my friends and I have had several pleasant meals at Andes restaurant in Changi Airport Terminal 4. Our recent visit on Jan 26 was equally impressive.

Service crew Syaz and Ning are always smiling, patient, and polite. My two teenage boys had the opportunity to work there part-time over the year-end school holiday in 2022, and Syaz and Ning were caring and provided my boys with excellent mentoring.

One amazing staff member in particular is Nazirul. Having been a therapist for children with special needs for 21 years, I could immediately see that he has some challenges.

His sheer dedication in carrying out his responsibilities is highly exemplary. Nazirul is diligent, hardworking, and very focused.

Individuals with special needs, such as my own autistic son, are often misunderstood by the public. I suggest that Nazirul wear a special badge seeking the patience of diners as he goes about doing his job. The badge may even briefly explain that he has some challenges. For example, one young man whom I used to teach wears a badge at work that reads, “I have mild autism. Please be patient.”

Nazirul is an absolute gem who must be appreciated and treated with dignity and respect.

Lela Iuorno