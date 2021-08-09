Forum: Impressed by swimmer's fighting spirit at the Olympics

Twenty-three of Singapore's most promising and able athletes represented the country at the Tokyo Olympics, but try as they might, none of them managed to win a medal for our tiny red dot.

We must acknowledge that they were competing against the best athletes from all over the world, and the mere fact that they were selected to represent Singapore is a major leap in their sporting endeavours.

For that achievement, they ought to be given all the respect that they deserve.

I was particularly interested and totally engrossed in the marathon swimming event in which Singapore's 23-year-old Chantal Liew participated.

Initially, I was not even aware that a Singaporean was representing our country in that very gruelling and challenging event, and it was only when I noticed a swim cap with SGP on it bobbing up and down in the water that I realised the Republic was represented.

Her determination and fighting spirit were evident, and she placed 23rd in the event.

Her true grit, determination and never-say-die attitude speak volumes of her character and resolve.

I have no doubt she will excel in all her future major events.

Neo Poh Goon