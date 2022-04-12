Forum: Important to understand how the dependent person feels too

Caring for someone can be physically exhausting and emotionally draining (Men face certain challenges when caregiving, April 8).

Due to Singapore's ageing population, many caregivers may be seniors themselves and have great difficulty looking after parents or relatives.

Some caregivers may have devoted their lives to looking after their relatives, and this can cause loneliness and despair when the relatives die.

An informal caregiver's work is unpaid and brings no status or contract of employment. Many give up employment or reduce their hours to take on caregiving roles.

As a result, they miss out on job opportunities and face the prospect of financial hardship because they have no chance to build up their savings.

The issues affecting caregivers are perhaps more well-known than those involving the dependent person. But losing the ability to be independent is a form of personal bereavement.

If the act of physical care is not accompanied by a discussion of the problems of dependence, we fail to understand how the dependent person feels about accepting the care.

Society also seems to show greater sympathy to younger people if disabilities occur through an accident or some other misfortune.

Older people often receive less consideration. Their dependence is discounted as a natural process of ageing - something they should readily accept.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee