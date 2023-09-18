Forum: Important to sustain Singapore’s unique multiculturalism

The findings of the study by the Pew Research Centre affirm Singapore’s uniqueness as a multiracial and multi-religious society (S’poreans steer clear of race, religion in national identity poll, Sept 14).

The survey found that the majority of respondents in Malaysia (67 per cent) and Indonesia (81 per cent) felt it was very important to be Muslim to be truly Malaysian or Indonesian. Among Thai respondents, 73 per cent believed being Buddhist was very important to be truly Thai.

By contrast, there is no majority religion in Singapore. Among the survey respondents, just 13 per cent said being Buddhist was key to being truly Singaporean.

Buddhists make up 31 per cent of the population.

These results speak of a degree of success in Singapore’s nation-building efforts to forge a common national identity regardless of race, language and religion. Even in our neighbouring countries, there are many who favour a form of religious nationalism.

While it is natural for people to feel more comfortable among others who share the same background, beliefs and values, they must be careful not to allow these tendencies to go to extremes.

Left unaddressed, these may degenerate into “us versus them” narratives, sectarianism, tribalism and divisive identity politics that risk undermining the common good of the nation.

Instead of such “common enemy” identity politics, social psychologist Jonathan Haidt has emphasised the importance of building identities around a “common humanity”, such as focusing on a common national identity or that “we’re all human beings”. Thus, instead of a zero-sum approach to difficulties, we can resolve problems in a spirit of “we’re all in this together”.

In the midst of Singapore’s growing pluralism, there will be new challenges to come on topics such as race and religion. By choosing to face these challenges as a whole society looking out for fellow Singaporeans and human beings, we can continue to sustain Singapore’s unique multiculturalism for years to come.

Darius Lee