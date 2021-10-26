Forum: Important to stay united amid differentiated measures

More vaccination-differentiated measures are being adopted in Singapore.

Most recently, the Government announced that from Jan 1 next year, only employees who are fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past 270 days will be allowed to return to workplaces. Unvaccinated employees will not be allowed to return unless they test negative for Covid-19 (Only fully vaccinated staff can return to workplace from Jan 1, Oct 24).

With vaccination- differentiated measures becoming more prevalent, there is a need to guard against the unintended consequences of the application of such measures. These include discrimination against the unvaccinated.

In this regard, vaccination-differentiated measures should be applied only to the extent necessary to protect public health and economic interests, and should not be deployed in situations where they do not serve to further these interests.

For instance, while denying the unvaccinated entry to premises is a justifiable measure to curb Covid-19 transmission, to deny them social assistance which they are otherwise entitled to would be controversial.

We should also avoid negatively stereotyping the unvaccinated. With mounting evidence of the benefits of vaccination, more people will be convinced to get the shots. As for those who remain sceptical, we should encourage them to share their reservations, and address them appropriately.

As the saying goes, we are only as strong as our weakest link. As far as the battle against the pandemic is concerned, we must continue to protect, persuade and educate the weakest among us.

Covid-19 is more than a test of just our medical infrastructure and resources - it is also a test of our values and virtues.

We should always bear in mind that our collective enemy is the virus, and not anyone among us.

For the avoidance of doubt, I am vaccinated against Covid-19, and urge all who are medically eligible to get their doses.

Ge Xiaomeng