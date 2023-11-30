Forum: Important to retain vital and popular bus routes

I refer to the report “LTA U-turns on decision to stop bus service 167; route to be retained with 30-minute intervals” (Nov 28).

I found the withdrawal of bus services from the heartland to the Central Business District, termed as “rationalisation”, to be unreasonable. The earlier resistance from the public to stopping service 167, especially from Sembawang residents, was justified due to the inconveniences posed by the alternative routes, particularly the added stress on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

While in South Korea, I saw how the bus system efficiently complements metro lines during peak hours, showing how parallel bus services can offer a reliable alternative, especially when trains break down or during rush-hour commutes.

My concern extends to the practical implications of MRT overcrowding, particularly on the Circle Line, where long queues and delayed train intervals disrupt the flow of commuters.

When MRT trains break down, the bus networks are under stress from delays in bridging buses. The potential impact on the working population, leading to decreased work productivity and economic output, is a significant concern.

I urge the Land Transport Authority to retain the service permanently. Such bus services offer easy access and convenience, ensuring a well-rounded and efficient public transportation system.

Ryan Tan Jing Kai