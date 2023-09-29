Forum: Important to push on with more ambitious climate goals

I refer to the letter “How sincere are rich G-20 countries in addressing climate concerns?” (Sept 15), and wondered what could be the reason for the “hypocrisy” of developed countries worsening global warming while vilifying the practices of others.

The report “Cleaners’ burden after F1 party” (Sept 19) showed mass littering in Singapore, which ranks among the world’s top richest countries by gross domestic product per capita, and which prides itself on being a clean city. This is not unique to Singapore but occurs at many large events in other countries.

The report “Recycling plastic not enough, warns UN environment chief” (Sept 24) reflects the worsening situation of the world’s trash, and the carbon footprint for the things we enjoy: air-conditioning, F1 races, imported food, air travel, cars, digital connectivity, and so on. Are we then not also mildly hypocritical?

We are living in the Anthropocene, the current geological age, viewed as the period during which human activity has been the dominant influence on climate and the environment. The irony is that there is no feasible solution because it is the nature of most animals to tend to their pastures and to search for greener ones to ensure the survivability and progress of their kind.

One perspective, offered by Japanese academic Kohei Saito, blamed capitalism and argued that “infinite accumulation on a finite planet… is the root cause of climate breakdown”. He advocates “degrowth” for the richer countries, as the argument goes that economic growth is not sustainable and that to stop climate breakdown, consumption needs to be reduced.

Are we prepared to explore such extremes to save our environment, or are we “simply paying lip service” all the same, rich or poor?

It is essential to recognise that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Meaningful change often requires a combination of individual actions, government policies and international cooperation.

While there may be criticism of the sincerity of actions or commitments, it is important to engage in constructive dialogue and push for more ambitious climate goals and sustainable practices.

Ultimately, achieving a balance between human progress and environmental stewardship is a complex and ongoing challenge that requires continuous effort from all segments of society.

Goh Ee Kiat (Dr)