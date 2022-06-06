Forum: Important to guide students on how to navigate the online space safely

We hear Youth Forum writer Corrinne Khoo Sze Yee's concerns about the scope of sexuality education in schools (Have more complete sex education curriculum so students don't have to turn to Web, May 23).

We understand students are naturally curious to learn more about sexuality in their adolescent years. Our teachers strive to create a safe space in classrooms to discuss such issues, so that students do not have to turn to potentially unsafe sources for information.

Students learn about age-appropriate concepts related to sexuality across science and sexuality education lessons, which encompass much more than abstinence and the dangers of sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

For example, students learn about the physiological changes that occur during puberty from upper primary, and about human sexual reproduction, the menstrual cycle and birth control in lower secondary science and upper secondary biology. Issues such as abortion and prevention of STIs are also raised in classroom discussions.

Nevertheless, with the prevalent use of the Internet among the young, it is important to guide students on how to navigate the online space safely.

In this regard, through sexuality education lessons as well as the broader character and citizenship education curriculum, students learn about the influence of media and pornography on sexuality and relationships, and the risks and consequences of inappropriate online interactions, and acquire skills to protect themselves from risky behaviours, sexual grooming and dating violence.

We thank the writer for highlighting the dangers of seeking information related to sexuality matters online.

We encourage students to, rather than rely on the Internet for answers, seek open and honest conversations on sexual topics with trusted adults such as their parents, teachers and school counsellors.

Loh Wee Cheng

Divisional Director, Student Development Curriculum Division 1

Ministry of Education