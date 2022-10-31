Forum: Important to exercise personal responsibility

We thank Ms Candice Yeo Chay Hoon for her letter, “People taking advantage of grey areas in rules to unmask” (Oct 24).

With Singapore’s high vaccination and booster rates, we have been able to progressively step down safe management measures and resume social and economic activities.

Mask-wearing continues to be required in healthcare and public transport settings, where essential services are carried out in enclosed and crowded areas, and are frequently used by vulnerable persons.

This includes the indoor areas within healthcare facilities such as hospitals and polyclinics, as well as residential care homes.

For public transport, mask-wearing is required on board MRT or LRT trains and public buses, as well as in indoor public transport facilities such as the boarding areas within bus interchanges and MRT platforms.

We agree with Ms Yeo on the importance of remaining vigilant and exercising personal responsibility as a community, as we live with Covid-19.

As mask-wearing continues to be an effective way for the community to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission, we encourage members of the public to wear masks when in crowded places, or when visiting or interacting with vulnerable persons.

Tan Wei Ming

Group Director, Human Capital Group

Ministry of Health