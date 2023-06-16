Forum: Important to eat a variety of foods in moderation

We refer to Forum writer Gwee Jin Eng’s letter, “Include cheese in list of unhealthy foods” (June 10).

A healthy diet is a balanced one. Our bodies require a wide variety of foods, taken in moderation, to meet our daily nutritional needs. This includes consuming sufficient proteins which can be found in dairy products such as cheese, milk and yogurt.

Reading food labels or nutrition information panels on products can enable us to make better informed and healthier choices. Consumers can also look out for visual identifiers, such as the Healthier Choice symbol, on groceries, store fronts and food menus to choose healthier food items.

Parents can also refer to healthy eating resources on Parent Hub to guide their children’s food intake. Eating a variety of foods and in the right number of servings will give children the proper nutrition for growth and development.

As eating habits acquired during childhood can follow through to adulthood, we encourage parents to be role models and help their children cultivate healthier habits from young.

Terence Ng

Director, Policy & Strategy Development

Health Promotion Board