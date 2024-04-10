Forum: Important to develop other aspects of life outside work

I refer to the Opinion piece, “Later retirement shouldn’t mean devoting your later life to work” (April 8).

For some Singaporeans, work is not only a means to an end for financial security, but also a passion. Work, to them, is a lifelong calling with no end in sight until their health prevents them from working further.

But what we should focus on is seeking a balance to achieve a fulfilling life revolving not only around work, but also our families and the wider community.

Unfortunately, many people here are so consumed by work that it takes up all their waking hours, leaving little time for anything else. Such an imbalance can manifest itself in rising divorce rates and higher delinquency in children.

With the country’s focus on driving higher rates of employment to achieve sustainable economic growth, leading to more jobs for new workers, such outcomes are inevitable.

People in Singapore already rank as among the most overworked and stressed globally, and this is compounded by an over-achiever culture.

Younger people should be reminded to take stock of what they value in their lives and not ignore other dimensions of their lives while preparing for that inevitable day when their work will no longer be there.

They should start cherishing their health, family and community networks now.

Winston Chew Choon Teck