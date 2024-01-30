Forum: Important to consult more commuters, especially those who will be affected by changes

Having read the apology by the Minister for Transport (Phasing out older payment cards in SimplyGo switch a ‘judgment error’, says Transport Minister, Jan 26), I am inclined to believe that it is vital to obtain feedback from commuters who are more vulnerable and sensitive to changes in the transport card system, especially those in the lower socio-economic stratum and older users.

It would be appropriate for public institutions to consult and collaborate with statistical and research bodies in getting such feedback, such as the Statistics Department and the Housing Board’s research and planning department, which have been carrying out surveys to get feedback from residents over the years.

Quantitative surveys with larger sample sizes rather than qualitative small-scale studies will help.

Also important are the questions posed, highlighting the pros and cons of the new card system versus the older ones.

Gan Kok Tiong