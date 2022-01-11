Forum: Important that S'poreans find permanent jobs

Updated
Published
51 sec ago

I am glad to know that Singapore's unemployment rate continued to decline in November (S'pore's Nov unemployment rate continues decline: MOM, Jan 7).

But looking solely at the unemployment rate may overlook the number of job placements currently taking place that are temporary ones. I know of companies streamlining operations and letting go of staff. Some companies are hiring only on a yearly contract or part-time basis.

Employment on a yearly or part-time basis is not a meaningful role for many Singaporeans who need to secure long-term employment and put food on the table for their families. Not all Singaporeans have another job to look forward to when the present one ends.

I understand that the business environment is ever-changing during this difficult pandemic period. But I hope that more of an effort could be made to find more permanent jobs for Singaporeans.

Foo Sing Kheng

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.