Forum: Important that foreign-registered vehicles comply with emission standards too

The multi-agency effort to remind motorists, including those who drive foreign-registered vehicles, to comply with Singapore’s safety and environmental regulations is good for the country (66 fines issued to errant motorbike riders at Woodlands Checkpoint, Nov 29).

It comes at a time when the Government is encouraging us to move towards a greener environment by cutting emissions that contribute to global warming.

Compliance with noise pollution and emission standards by local vehicles alone may not be enough to sustain a clean and healthy living environment in Singapore, if foreign-registered vehicles fail to do so as well.

Francis Heng