Forum: Important that donors also support charities' corporate and administrative costs

I refer to the article, "Students create guide to know charities better" (Nov 7).

It is definitely good to have this impartial platform to help donors make more informed donations, especially when there are so many charities in Singapore for so many different causes, such as education, arts, sports, the environment, animals, healthcare, religious organisations and social services.

It is challenging for smaller and lesser-known charities to stand out and receive much-needed support and donations.

Most donors will not have the time to do research, and would tend to give to established, bigger charities as these well-known charities are deemed more trustworthy and well run.

This could end up being a vicious circle when smaller, lesser-known charities do not receive adequate support and donations to grow and build up capabilities, which in turn may cause them to be less visible to donors.

Though it is good and natural that donors want their funds to go to beneficiaries, it is important for them to understand that some funds need to go towards corporate and administrative costs - a much neglected and much less supported area of a charity.

No effective and well-run organisation can do without proper corporate administration and governance.

No doubt funds and donations should still be primarily spent on services for beneficiaries, but inadequate - and sometimes non-existent - corporate functions will eventually affect the quality of services, effectiveness of the organisation and its proper governance.

The Covid-19 pandemic has further illustrated the importance of adequate administrative support in charity organisations, as people management and staff well-being, digitalisation, financial sustainability, safe management measures and business continuity planning become even more important.

If we recognise that those administrative functions are necessary and important in any well-run for-profit firm or public service agency, then the same principle should apply to charities.

So as we encourage more informed giving, I hope that more donors would also consider the neglected needs of the charity sector in Singapore, such as by specifying that donations are for corporate and administrative costs or by volunteering to provide admin support.

Quek Hong Choon