Forum: Important that children know what to do in an emergency

My cousin, who is five, was in Japan with his parents in a cafe when the Jan 1 earthquake happened.

He hid under the table with his mum and dad. He was scared but stayed calm. The tremors from the earthquake were strong and lasted for some time.

In such situations, it is important for everyone, including children, to stay calm even when scared. Keeping yourself protected is important. We learnt this in school from a book and when Singapore Civil Defence Force officers told us to “run, hide, tell” in an emergency.

Schools can also teach children survival skills and conduct drills. Parents can help children by telling them stories about what to do during a fire, earthquake, flood or other emergencies.

Aarush Gurnani, 6

Primary 1