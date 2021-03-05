Forum: Important that all companies have safety and health representatives

I thank Mr Bernard Chua for his views on how we can build a better and safer workplace (Improve quality of personnel responsible for workplace safety, March 3).

I agree with Mr Chua that our safety practitioners should not be fearful over their job security when speaking out on unsafe workplace practices.

I encourage anyone who finds himself in such situations to report this to his union, or use the Ministry of Manpower's (MOM) workplace safety whistle-blower channels, such as the SnapSafe app, or call the MOM hotline on 6317-1111 with the tip-off.

Workplace accidents and fatal injuries can happen in every sector, but not all workplaces are required to appoint safety representatives.

Today, the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Act mandates that a WSH officer be appointed in some workplaces, such as shipyards, work sites with contract sum of $10 million or more, and factories where 100 or more persons are employed.

But for the WSH culture to be truly pervasive, it is important that we have WSH representatives in all companies, regardless of size and industry.

WSH representatives do not focus solely on workplace safety. They look at Total WSH, which covers the physical health and mental well-being of their colleagues.

I am glad that Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad has agreed with my suggestion that we can upskill our safe management officers, a role which is required in all companies today, to become WSH representatives.

The National Trades Union Congress will work closely with MOM to push for and facilitate this, because the health and life of every worker matters to us.

Melvin Yong

NTUC Assistant Secretary-General