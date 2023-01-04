Forum: Important for the young to prepare themselves to take on the role of caregiver

I refer to the Forum letter, “Youth should prepare themselves to shoulder the burden of caregiving” (Jan 2).

As the eldest son, I took on the role of caring for my parents in 2013 when they were sick. It was challenging to juggle my personal matters, work and caring for my parents at the same time. However, I was fortunate to receive emotional support from my younger brother, my friends, medical social workers and the support group I joined through social media.

My father died in March 2022, and I continue to take care of my mother, together now with a domestic helper. The challenges I face now are different from those when I first started as a caregiver 10 years ago. My mother displays more symptoms due to her current condition, and my helper and I wake up at midnight to attend to her and to reassure her that she is fine.

With the ageing population and many families having only one child, it is important for the young to prepare themselves to take on the role of caregivers for their grandparents and soon-to-be ageing parents. Preparation would entail gaining the necessary skill sets, and thinking of where they plan to draw support from throughout the caregiving journey.

I was fortunate that besides learning the ropes from ward nurses and social workers, I had some knowledge in caring for the elderly through volunteering as a uniformed group member and learning basic home nursing. In 2022, I shared my experience with students in the uniformed group, and encouraged them to learn how to care for their loved ones.

I stressed the importance of this, especially to those who are the only child in their family and, in particular, the boys. I shared that my mother was initially shy at being bathed by me, but became fine with it over time.

I hope that schools can consider working with organisations that provide caregiving services to share relevant knowledge with students. Tertiary institutions that offer caregiving-related courses could also consider introducing an elective module for their students.

Colin Ting Fook Mun