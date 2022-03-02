Forum: Important for S'pore to stand with international community on Ukraine

Singapore announced export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine, and restrictions on certain financial transactions linked to Russian banks and Russia on Monday (Singapore will impose export controls on items that can be used as weapons in Ukraine: Vivian Balakrishnan, Feb 28).

I agree with the decision of the Government.

The situation in Ukraine has many geopolitical repercussions that may be felt in our region. It may also spark armed conflict in regions that are closer to home. Singapore as a city state that has maintained active diplomacy with all of our partners must step up to unequivocally condemn unprovoked aggression towards a sovereign state.

Many Singaporeans have stepped up to spread awareness and donate money to Ukraine. It is important to show that Singapore stands with the international community on the war in Ukraine.

Teo Chen Wei