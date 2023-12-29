Forum: Import of foreign football players must be carefully calibrated

It is heartening that the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is implementing initiatives to try to improve the state of local football, to uplift standards and make the Singapore Premier League (SPL) more exciting for fans and more attractive for private investors (Changes afoot for new Singapore Premier League season with more foreigners involved, Dec 27).

The disappointing reality is that, indeed, the local football talent produced so far have not delivered. However, importing foreign players needs to be carefully calibrated.

These foreign players need to be above a certain calibre. Otherwise, it defeats the purpose of the entire exercise. To import such quality foreign players requires financial resources which not all SPL clubs may have without taking on debt, or exponentially expanding their fan base.

Perhaps one avenue to explore is that eligible SPL clubs could be provided interest-free loans specifically to bring in foreign players. Importing foreign players is hence a path that we need to tread carefully.

At the same time, we should also be mindful that importing foreign football players is not the panacea for Singapore’s football woes. Ultimately, we still need to stay focused on the long-term goal which is to develop local football talent, and put in place the infrastructure needed to create a sustainable pipeline of local football talent and a conducive and harmonious football ecosystem, to bring back Singapore football’s glory days.

Woon Wee Min