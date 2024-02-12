Forum: Impact of BookTok, the ‘fast fashion’ of books, on reading habits

BookTok is a community on TikTok that discusses everything about reading, writing and literature. As it has recently ballooned in popularity, most bookstores have whole sections dedicated to it.

Although it has contributed to the resurgence of reading among youth, some of BookTok’s most coveted titles have shifted from literary masterpieces to steamy novels about abusive, “toxic” romances.

While there is nothing wrong in reading such books, it becomes problematic when the majority of BookTok’s audience are between 13 and 18 years old.

If a young, impressionable girl is constantly exposed to stories about manipulation and abuse, how will this affect her perception of relationships?

This also impacts the reading culture. Literature is about interpretation and studying what we read. Books usually tackle a theme, prompting readers to reflect on themselves and society.

However, BookTok novels focus more on the sexual aspect of romance over thematic development. Readers consume such books without analysing them, immediately buying new ones to hit their “Reading Goal”.

This might result in an over-consuming, “fast fashion” reading culture – authors prioritise quantity over quality, constantly writing books of the same archetype to meet audience demand.

The problem lies not in the books themselves, but in the way we respond to them. It is crucial to rethink our approach to reading and consider more mindful reading habits.

Tan Yin Le, 15

Secondary 4