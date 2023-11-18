Forum: Immediate ceasefire a first step for humanitarian crisis to end

I write this letter in support of Professor Tommy Koh’s op-ed “Gaza war: Hard truths and humanitarian law” (Nov 17). I thank him for his kind views on the Palestinians, which means even more since he considers himself to be a friend of Israel. I would like to add a few points.

First, condemnation of the killings of innocent lives and violations of international law must be unequivocal. Just as the pro-Palestinian side must not attempt to justify what Hamas did, there must be condemnation, and not merely expressions of disappointment or sadness, when Palestinians are the victims.

Second, there has been a downplaying of dehumanisation attempts that have been made by prominent individuals. Over the years Israeli politicians have denigrated Palestinians, with some even comparing them to “animals”. This dehumanisation needs to stop for there to truly be peace, and the media should do far more to call it out.

Third, understanding the historical roots of the crisis is vital for us to comprehend the current situation. If we know the history of the conflict, we are better able to recognise the contemporary realities, grievances, frustrations and aspirations of the populations involved.

To paraphrase Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, it is crucial for Palestinians to know that there is a future for them, in order for peace to genuinely be pursued.

For the humanitarian crisis to end, a ceasefire must be implemented immediately, all sides must go to the negotiating table, and most importantly, occupation must end and Palestinian statehood under a two-state solution _ which Singapore officially supports _ must become a reality and not just rhetoric.

Walid Jumblatt Abdullah