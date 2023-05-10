Forum: Illegal hawkers can be helped and not just fined

I was sad to read that an elderly Singapore man was fined $27,600 for illegally hawking roasted chestnuts (Street hawker fined $27,600 for selling chestnuts without a licence, May 4).

While I understand that unregulated street hawking poses a risk to food safety, I believe that the fine is excessively high compared with other more heinous crimes, such as the illegal discharge of liquid waste into public sewers. One company was fined $3,300 for its irresponsible act (3 firms fined for illegally dumping toxic waste into public sewers, April 17).

Food suppliers who illegally repacked food or operated under unhygienic conditions have been given lower fines (Ho Kee Pau supplier fined $8,500 for hygiene lapses found in 2021, March 10; and Supplier fined $3k for illegally repacking snacks, March 17, 2022).

While I do not condone the recalcitrant attitude of the chestnut seller and his blatant disregard for law and order – he had been caught 19 times over four years – I hope that elderly hawkers like him can be helped instead of being given such hefty fines.

The town councils, together with the Housing Board and Singapore Food Agency, could consider providing a suitable area for small-scale food operators to run a business free of rental.

Priority for such licences could be given to the elderly, the disabled or disadvantaged groups.

I understand that there are food safety issues that need to be considered. But I believe that we can make such hawking of food products safe if necessary safety measures are taken and adhered to.

With more economic headwinds and inflationary pressures building up, it would be a win-win situation if we can provide an opportunity for the underprivileged to earn a decent income. Provide them with a small corner; do not force them into a corner.

Foo Sing Kheng