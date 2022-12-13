Forum: If you choose to not have kids, be sure to prepare adequately for retirement

It was interesting to read the article, ”What’s wrong with being a childless married woman?” (Dec 11).

Regarding married couples not having children, I think that it’s a personal choice, and people outside the marriage should mind their own business.

Having children is a lifetime commitment – one must be ready for it and the accompanying sacrifice of sleep, time and money, among other things. Everything changes and one must be prepared.

But singles and married couples who choose to not have any children must ensure they have proper plans for their old age. For example, they must prepare for the possibility of falling ill or needing help in their twilight years, and not end up having to rely on relatives who have their own families to take care of.

It’s no secret that Singapore’s ageing population is a source of concern for the Government. When you have more singles and married couples without children, as they age, the burden falls on the younger generation to help them if they have not prepared adequately for their twilight years. I’m seeing this happening among my relatives.

I am married with two children, but I never thought much about having children until I had been married for a few years, after which my husband and I decided we were ready to be parents. It’s a life-changing and fulfilling experience, and I would do it all over again.

Vivien Goh Choon Lian