Forum: If in doubt, wait for lights to change before making a discretionary right turn

I refer to the letter, “Driver must watch out for many things while making discretionary right turn” (Oct 24).

If a driver habitually finds it difficult to manage the decision to make a discretionary right turn safely, it might be a better option to look for alternative means of transport.

It is a given that a motorist has to watch out for many variables. Is there ever a day when a driver does not?

While not belittling those involved in accidents at such turns, such mishaps might speak more of tired, impatient or preoccupied drivers than anything else.

Discretionary right turns are useful in granting motorists the freedom to turn without being hampered by signalised lights, which is something I appreciate.

If a driver feels that his mental focus and multitasking skills are lacking at any point in time, he should slow down and take his time to drive.

If in doubt, wait for the lights to turn in your favour before you make a discretionary right turn.

Amos Wu Pom Hin