Forum: Idle lifts should have doors open for air to circulate

Singaporeans use lifts on a regular basis. Lifts are enclosed spaces where different people can come into close contact owing to the difficulty in keeping a safe distance from others.

It is an environment in which the coronavirus may spread easily. If an infected person were to sneeze or cough inside a lift, the next person to use it might become infected.

I propose that when a lift is idle, regardless of which floor it is on, its doors should remain open.

This would allow for sufficient air circulation in and out of the lift after someone has used it.

Ryan Yeo Feng Shuo