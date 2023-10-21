Forum: Ideas on getting more to be involved in Total Defence wanted

We thank Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan for his letter “Greatest enemy could be an attitude that an attack won’t happen here” (Oct 14) and Dominic Tan Wei Chuan for his letter “Even the young can do their part for total defence” (Oct 16).

As they have highlighted, recent developments around the world remind us that we cannot take our peace and security for granted. Singaporeans need to be vigilant, prepared and resilient as crises and disruptions can strike any time.

Total Defence is Singapore’s national defence strategy, where everyone plays his part in Singapore’s defence and security in one or more of the following aspects – military defence, civil defence, economic defence, social defence, psychological defence and digital defence. 

As we commemorate 40 years of Total Defence in 2024, we hope that Singaporeans will participate in Total Defence initiatives and other activities that will raise our individual and collective readiness and resilience against crises and disruptions.

We also welcome ideas and proposals on how we can encourage more people and organisations to contribute towards Total Defence.

Jerica Goh (Colonel)
Director Nexus
Ministry of Defence

