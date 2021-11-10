Forum: I survived rare disease and Covid-19

  • Published
    43 sec ago

I refer to the article "Boy, 4, in ICU among 4 kids hit by rare syndrome linked to Covid-19" (Nov 7).

In 2004, when I was 21, I was diagnosed with a brain tumour that rarely occurs globally, and underwent neurosurgery lasting 21 hours.

Today, I still have this condition that is similar to leukaemia.

In September, I was infected with Covid-19.

I consider it nothing short of a medical miracle that I, suffering from a rare illness, did not die after contracting Covid-19.

I fully understand the heavy hearts of the parents of the four-year-old child, but would like to tell them to look at my example and not give up hope.

Jeremy Cheong Weng Kee

