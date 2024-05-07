Forum: I’m over 65, lead a full life, and others can do the same

I refer to the article “‘We’ll belanja you’: Ong Ye Kung urges better outreach, interesting activities to engage seniors” (May 3).

The Health Minister’s efforts to invite elderly residents in his ward to visit active ageing centres is encouraging, especially as our population is rapidly ageing with one in four people set to be 65 and above by 2030.

I am in this category of people aged 65 and above. I have involved myself in active ageing activities including exercises in HDB exercise corners and Zoom classes on the Healthy 365 platform, subsidised short courses organised by the People’s Association including on traditional Chinese medicine, art classes at senior citizens’ corners, cooking and ukulele classes at a community centre, and gardening and tending to my plants on my small balcony.

I also spend time with my family, especially my grandchildren, when I shuttle them to and from their classes, as well as at meal times and visits to the playgrounds.

I also connect with my friends and former colleagues over meals regularly. In my spare time, I participate in community outreach programmes at church and the community centre.

When adjunct lecturers are needed, I teach at educational institutions to educate and connect with young people.

It all sounds a lot for a retiree but I manage my activities by spacing them out over the week as well as having “me time” when I read, meditate and have daily afternoon naps.

At the end of the day, the Government can organise various activities.

It is up to us to want to make the change to lead active, happy and meaningful lives.

Philomena Lee