Forum: Human, personal touch in healthcare is irreplaceable

I read the recent article about the potential harms of “Dr Google” with great interest and gratitude (Do not rely only on ‘Dr Google’, July 12).

This is something I have spoken about in the past, including in Parliament. Unfortunately, public outreach on this has not been adequate.

With artificial intelligence and algorithms rapidly improving, anyone can find an answer to anything online – be it legal problems, financial concerns and, yes, healthcare.

But the value of a professional lies in his experience, the actual delivery of service and the professional responsibility. In the matter of healthcare, the human, personal touch is irreplaceable.

Tan Yia Swam (Dr)

Nominated Member of Parliament