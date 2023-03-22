Forum: HPB will expand community physical activities by over 50%

We thank Mr Harry Lim Cheng Chwee for his suggestions on encouraging different demographic groups to engage in physical activity (Singapore should have a National Zumba Day, March 14). We are heartened that Mr Lim has benefited through such activities.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) supports residents in keeping active for their health through a wide range of physical activity programmes, reflecting the diverse and varied interests of different population segments.

Residents can choose from various activities, including low-impact aerobics, qigong, taiji, dance workouts like Zumba and Zumba Gold with different types of music, and high-intensity interval training.

In support of Healthier SG, HPB will be expanding our community physical activities by more than 50 per cent, reaching out to 47,000 participants each week. This will be done through collaborations with community partners such as the People’s Association, social service agencies, faith-based organisations and businesses.

We hope more residents will participate in these programmes to keep active and adopt healthier lifestyles.

Bryan Quek

Director, Regional Health and Community Outreach

Health Promotion Board