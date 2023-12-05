Forum: How we can snap out of loneliness

I refer to the commentary, “The problem with being alone: Social isolation, loneliness biggest enemy for seniors in S’pore” (Dec 2).

It is clear that humans are inherently social beings, and that feelings of belonging, connections and identifying with a community have positive outcomes for every one of us.

The definitions of the word “loneliness” do not convey the shredding pain and the hollowness of some people’s isolation.

Loneliness is most chilling when there is no one to care or comfort, no one to embrace or include us. Despite the other advantages we may have in life – a warm home, food to eat, money to spend – without attachments of the heart, we are psychologically and spiritually destitute.

However, being human, we can all slip in and out of loneliness at any particular moment. Loneliness becomes an issue of serious concern only when it settles in to create a persistent, self-reinforcing loop of negative thoughts, sensations and behaviours.

How do we snap out of this? We must first acknowledge that something has gone missing in our lives and then make changes to turn things around.

We should not only reach out, but also allow ourselves to be found by others. We should open our heart to people who matter to us. Our home should become a place where friends are welcomed.

We can widen the support for ourselves and our family. We can show the richness of connections, where love and laughter permeate in the minute particulars of our everyday life.

Sherman Goh Keng Hwee