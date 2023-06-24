Forum: How to improve communication in healthcare institutions

I read the letters on language and communication at polyclinics with interest (Consider language abilities of elderly patients, June 5; and Process in place to ensure effective communication, June 12).

Many healthcare workers cannot communicate in Chinese dialects, as many of them are foreigners.

The same could be said for many young Singaporean doctors and nurses.

While healthcare institutions usually do have staff who can communicate in dialects like Cantonese and Hokkien, there are too few of them, and they may be away or busy when their services are needed.

It would be helpful for healthcare institutions to prepare a list of their staff or volunteers who are fluent in different languages and dialects.

Those on the list can be called on to help as interpreters during consultations, either in person or on the phone.

Ideally, the children of elderly patients should accompany their parents, so they can help interpret what is being said.

There could be arrangements for patients to call their children or grandchildren on the phone to act as interpreters during the consultation with the doctor.

I do this for my parents, who speak Cantonese and very little English and Mandarin, when they visit the doctor. This gives me a chance to speak with their doctor, so I can understand their conditions and treatment better.

Solving communication problems at healthcare institutions would require effort by various parties, including the institutions, medical staff, patients and their families.

Desmond Wai (Dr)