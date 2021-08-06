Forum: How do we identify safe distancing enforcement officers doing home checks?

  • Published
    49 sec ago

I read with alarm that safe distancing enforcement officers can inspect various premises, including residences, without a warrant, to check whether Covid-19 regulations are being complied with (Enforcement officers can enter homes without a warrant: URA, Aug 4).

Just who are these "safe distancing enforcement officers"? How do we identify them? Do they have a uniform?

Have they been trained to search premises?

Who will be liable for any loss, damage or distress they may cause in the course of a search?

What are the parameters for determining what constitutes a legitimate reason for a search to be initiated in the first place?

With the rise in scams, this will add another potential ruse for people with bad intentions.

Peter Lye

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 