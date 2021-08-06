Forum: How do we identify safe distancing enforcement officers doing home checks?

I read with alarm that safe distancing enforcement officers can inspect various premises, including residences, without a warrant, to check whether Covid-19 regulations are being complied with (Enforcement officers can enter homes without a warrant: URA, Aug 4).

Just who are these "safe distancing enforcement officers"? How do we identify them? Do they have a uniform?

Have they been trained to search premises?

Who will be liable for any loss, damage or distress they may cause in the course of a search?

What are the parameters for determining what constitutes a legitimate reason for a search to be initiated in the first place?

With the rise in scams, this will add another potential ruse for people with bad intentions.

Peter Lye