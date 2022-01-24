Voices of Youth: How Covid-19 has changed the way we celebrate festivals

Why do we celebrate festivals? I realised the answer to this question after I returned to school after the holidays.

Festivals brighten our mood after days of hard work.

They bring a change to the routine life we have become accustomed to.

They help us connect not only with our culture and roots, but also with the customs and beliefs of other religions. We can choose to celebrate other religions' festivals to express our respect.

Festivals now have a different feel from pre-Covid-19 times. They have lent cheer to those affected by the pandemic, be they doctors or shop owners.

Covid-19 has changed the way we should celebrate, too. Instead of a large gathering or a party, opt for a walk down Orchard Road or a walk at MacRitchie Reservoir Park. Instead of having a reunion dinner that could turn into a super-spreader event, meet family members via Zoom calls that will also get us into the festive spirit.

This way, we can celebrate in the knowledge that we are safe and healthy.

Avishi Gurnani, 11

Primary 5 pupil