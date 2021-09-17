Forum: How can customers be accountable for OTP fraud?

Reading the article, "Hackers steal OTPs sent by S'pore banks to make $500k in fake deals" (Sept 16), I was struck by the decision taken by the banks that "affected customers who had taken steps to protect their credentials will not have to pay for any of the fake transactions as a gesture of goodwill by the banks".

Bank customers routinely disclose their credit card details when making legitimate online and point-of-sale payments. No special measures are required on their part to safeguard their credentials, as long as the requisite information is released, and no more.

In these cheating cases, the affected customers were totally unaware of the fake deals carried out in their names.

If the banks are waiving the illegal charges out of goodwill (or on a case-by-case basis, as with UOB), does it mean that if the banks decide to withhold goodwill, then the affected customers would be liable for the payments?

What would be the basis of holding customers responsible, when the banking system had been outsmarted by sophisticated hackers from overseas?

Young Pak Nang