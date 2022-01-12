Forum: Hospital could have helped patient's family with vaccine injury aid programme

I refer to the article, "296 qualified for govt financial aid due to serious side effects" (Jan 8).

My mother was hospitalised with a blood clot and skin problems from Sept 13 to 20 last year, three days after she received her second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination. She is still receiving treatment.

The family was told that this may have been caused by her vaccination.

When I received the bill, I e-mailed the hospital in October asking if my mother could be compensated under the Vaccine Injury Financial Assistance Programme (Vifap).

Despite a reminder sent in November, I have to date not received a response from the hospital.

The hospital could at least have directed me to the correct authority to make my claim.

Janis Goh