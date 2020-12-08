Forum: Hope yet for NTU founding president's vision of spinning off tech start-ups

Dr Cham Tao Soon, the founding president of Nanyang Technological University (NTU), is a pioneer and an independent thinker.

He is not one to mince his words, even in retirement.

He lamented that NTU, which started as a practice-oriented university, is now concentrating too much on research, and he thinks it pays too much attention to rankings (Life is nothing but solving problems, Dec 3).

In 1981, when Dr Cham launched the Nanyang Technological Institute (NTI), the precursor to NTU, I was a first-year engineering student at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The safe and proven path then was to finish my next three years at NUS.

But I was inspired by Dr Cham's vision of practice-oriented engineers who are able to roll up their sleeves, grab a toolbox and fix real-life engineering problems in the field.

We did have a taste of that in our first year at NTI with the opportunity to take apart a Daihatsu van and reassemble it.

Dr Cham also dangled the potential for us to graduate from NTI and then work with the university to spin off engineering start-ups.

Almost 40 years later, this aspect of Dr Cham's vision still seems to be a distant dream.

But there is hope.

This year, NanoFilm debuted on Singapore's stock exchange with overwhelming success.

The company started as a tech start-up spun off from NTU, where founder Shi Xu worked as an associate professor.

His work found commercial success after Japanese conglomerate Hitachi sought to adopt his coating technology to its hard-disk drives.

Liu Fook Thim