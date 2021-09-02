Forum: Hope visitors from UK too can come to Singapore under travel lane scheme

The Straits Times article, "Singapore's Covid-19 travel lane: Where next after Germany and Brunei?" (Aug 30), referred to Britain and stated that "with the Delta variant and the public health system under strain, it remains to be seen if the country can bring cases under control".

In fact, daily Covid-19 hospital admissions in England on Aug 29 were 83 per cent below their January peak. And 79 per cent of the UK population aged 16 and above are fully vaccinated.

The last 18 months have taught us not to make any assumptions about the development of the pandemic. However, the UK is learning to live with Covid-19.

As a global aviation hub, just like Singapore, the UK has to manage its borders too.

Travellers from Singapore are welcome to visit without quarantining as part of our risk-based approach. We look forward to travellers from the UK being able to do the same here in due course.

Kara Owen

British High Commissioner to Singapore