Forum: Hope SkillsFuture course enrolment has safeguards in place

Recently, a woman promoting SkillsFuture courses approached me while I was on my way home.

The institute she represented was a well-known one and as I had unspent credit, I checked out the programme and decided to enrol in a course. I asked for the enrolment form but she was reluctant to provide one and offered to fill one in instead.

Thinking this was to help her get a commission, I accepted her help. She then opened up an application form on her mobile phone and started filling it in with my personal particulars, including my birth date and NRIC number.

I also had to use my phone to scan a QR code on hers for the SkillsFuture credit to be deducted.

In hindsight, with all sorts of scams going on, even though the application form looked legitimate and it was necessary to provide my details for registration, and no sensitive banking details were disclosed, I was still a bit worried because my personal details were in her mobile phone.

Although the institute confirmed my registration, I wonder if it has steps in place to safeguard such data from being disclosed to others.

Lim Swee Thiam