Forum: Hope for Chinese Singaporeans to objectively evaluate China's actions

I can understand the pride that a significant number of Chinese Singaporeans take in China's economic growth, advancements in technology, growth in military strength, space explorations and other achievements (Natural for Chinese Singaporeans to have affinity for China, May 7).

However, the implications of this trend for race relations and Singapore's national interests as highlighted by former diplomat Bilahari Kausikan are not an exaggeration and reflect the current situation on the ground (Negotiating clashing Chinese, S'porean identities amid China's growing influence, May 2).

During the past few years, I have listened to Chinese friends who are openly supportive of China and very critical of the United States.

What concerns me is that it appears that some Chinese Singaporeans feel that almost everything about China is good and right, and that the reverse is true of the US, regardless of the facts.

Increasingly, they are consuming and being influenced by Chinese media outlets such as CGTN and the Global Times, which promote China's policies and interests.

The pride in China and being Chinese led some of my Chinese friends to opt for the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine even though it offers lower levels of protection than the Western mRNA vaccines (Sinovac jabs not as effective in preventing severe disease: S'pore study, Dec 16, 2021).

Another thing that concerns me is how China has called on ethnic Chinese around the world to support China and its interests.

This is a reasonable expectation, as long as China uses its strength to promote peace and prosperity in the world. But this will become an issue if one day Singapore's interests were to clash with those of China.

We must also not forget that such attitudes may in the future affect our relations with the citizens of our immediate neighbours, some of whom seem to already view Singapore as a Chinese outpost.

I hope that Chinese Singaporeans will be objective in assessing China's actions without ignoring basic facts. This will create a positive atmosphere and enhance race relations in Singapore.

Vijayakumar P.T.