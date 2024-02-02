Forum: Hong Kongers will bounce back with their ‘can-do’ attitude

It’s good to see that in the old competition between Singapore and Hong Kong, Hong Kong correspondent Magdalene Fung takes an in-depth and balanced view (One city, two views: Hong Kong leaders say ‘days of fear’ are over, but ordinary folk beg to differ, Jan 27).

In several recent visits, I also encountered the somewhat untypical depressed mood of Hong Kongers. And it is not surprising: The city experienced almost three years of draconian Covid-19 measures, preceded by a year of protests in 2019 which kept visitors and investors away.

So it would be a miracle to expect the “fragrant harbour” to bounce back quickly, since many indicators, such as tourist visits, global talent moves and investment, cannot be fully controlled by its leaders.

But the city has overcome challenges before, from several financial crises to uncertainty around the 1997 handover to China.

I lived in Central during the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) outbreak which, for a while, looked to have a serious impact on the economy. The mood was similar then.

Every time, the city bounced back due to the resilient spirit of its people, smart politics and new behaviours; recently my Hong Kong friends have discovered the mainland across the border as a shopping and dining destination.

So hopefully their “can do” attitude, as described in the article, may be paired with a consistent, authentic new brand story, and can win the day once again.

Jorg Dietzel