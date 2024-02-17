Forum: Homeowners need to do more to prevent dengue and not rely on inspections

I refer to the report “Weekly dengue cases remain high; number of breeding habitats doubled in January” (Feb 15). The graph for dengue cases on the National Environment Agency (NEA) website shows the number on a trajectory, with the highest dengue cases per week in the same period compared with that in previous years.

With 515 dengue cases reported in the week ended Feb 10, it is time to reconsider our strategies for fighting dengue.

Since NEA has always found more breeding habitats in homes, why not be stricter in penalising residents whose homes are found with stagnant water, even without larvae, in red dengue clusters?

Everyone needs to be vigilant in not having stagnant water at home, especially in active clusters where fast rates of transmission have been observed. Relying on officials to check every home is a waste of time and resources, and all residents should be educated to check their own homes and ensure that there is no stagnant water that can breed mosquitoes.

NEA’s Division of Public Cleanliness (DPC) should ensure there is regular cleaning of dead leaves and other debris in all public areas. I often have to report dirty public areas with copious amounts of leaf litter via the OneService app, and DPC or town councils would send their subcontractors to clean up. Some public areas do not seem to be cleaned frequently enough.

I hope there can be manpower dedicated to clearing natural debris for dengue prevention, especially in active cluster areas, as there may not be enough regular town council cleaners to do it. There also needs to be a more rigorous public campaign on not littering, since discarded receptacles are common breeding sites in public areas.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for prevention and control include the use of clothes, mosquito nets, window screens, mosquito repellents, coils and vaporisers. WHO also advocates for “the empowerment of communities and their active participation, and to inculcate appropriate practices for long-term prevention and control”.

Candice Yeo Chay Hoon