Forum: Home vaccination services to be expanded

We thank Mr K. Ramakrishnan for his feedback (Minister's help made jab at home possible for elderly dad, July 10).

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has worked with the Agency for Integrated Care, the Health Promotion Board as well as private medical service providers to deploy home vaccination teams, each comprising a doctor and a nurse, to vaccinate persons with mobility problems.

As we had started the programme with only two teams, home vaccination services were prioritised for those with more severe mobility difficulties.

We are expanding the number of such teams to nine, and hence offer home vaccination to more seniors, including those with less severe mobility difficulties.

Such seniors may contact the Silver Generation Office on 1800-650-6060 to arrange for vaccination to be done at home.

MOH will also be deploying up to 10 more mobile vaccination teams nearer to where seniors live, such as at selected community clubs/centres not already used as vaccination centres, or at the residents' committee centres at residential blocks.

The locations and schedules of the mobile vaccination teams are available at www.moh.gov.sg

We strongly urge seniors to go for vaccination as they are most vulnerable to severe illnesses if infected with Covid-19.

Karen Tan

Group Director

Communications and Engagement Group

Ministry of Health