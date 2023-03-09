Forum: Home respite care another option to alleviate caregivers’ stress

I refer to the letter “More clarity on respite care at nursing homes needed (March 7)“.

There is an even lower awareness of the option of home respite care, where mobile home care providers bring care beyond nursing homes, or hospices or eldercare facilities to the doorstep of patients’ homes.

These platforms provide on-demand home care services, including interim caregiver options ranging from hourly to 12-hourly caregiving services. Such services greatly alleviate caregiver stress while families await placement at a hospice or nursing home for their loved ones, as well as provide a caregiver temporary relief from duties for his loved one.

It is heartening to hear that the Ministry of Health supports medical care at home and for ageing within the community, by extending the use of MediSave to patients receiving care at home (Patients receiving home care can use MediSave to pay bills from the second half of 2023, March 3).

This is a step towards allowing terminally ill patients to be taken care of in the familiarity of their home.

Sapphire Tham

Chief Executive Officer

Jaga-Me Pte Ltd